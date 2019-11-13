Nigerians won’t be able to watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on the Republic of Benin in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on SuperSport.

DSTV’s SuperSport has been the go-to channel for Super Eagles games in recent years but they won’t be broadcasting the game on Tuesday after they halted the broadcast of content from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The broadcast was halted following CAF’s termination of Lagardere's $1 billion rights deal as their exclusive agent for the sale and marketing and media rights.

SuperSport bought their rights from Lagardere which is no longer valid with the termination of the contract.

This is why fans across the continent have not been able to watch the ongoing 2019 U23 AFCON and will not be able to see any of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers on DSTV until further notice.

According to CAF, they terminated Lagardere’s deal after it was pronounced null and void by the Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA), the Economic Courts of Cairo (ECC) and the Competition Commission of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa [the CCC].

SuperSport had earlier advertised the Nigeria Vs Benin AFCON qualifier but will no longer air the game due to the development.