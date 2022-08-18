Why Super Eagles star Samuel Kalu is yet to play for Watford this season

Kalu has had a frustrating time at Vicarage Road since he joined Watford in the winter transfer window.

Callous times for Kalu

Kalu joined Watford in January from Bordeaux for €3.00m, but the Nigerian has struggled so far at the club. The Nigerian international made just four league appearances for the club last season.

Kalu only started in two of those games, which came at the end of the season after Watford's relegation was confirmed. The Nigerian international only played a full match once last season in a 5-1 loss to Leicester City.

Following Watford's relegation from the top flight, Kalu would have hoped for a fresh start under Rob Edwards, who replaced Roy Hodgson as the club's manager.

Kalu is in the same boat as Ekong and Okoye

However, the Super Eagles star's woes have continued into the new season, even though Watford are now in the Skybet Championship.

The former Gent man is yet to play any of Watford's opening four games of the season, and it does not look like it will change soon after picking up a hamstring injury.

The Nigerian international has reportedly been ruled out for three weeks due to a hamstring, which compounds his situation at the club.

The ex-Bordeaux man still has three years left on his contract. Kalu is not the only Nigerian star without game time at Watford.