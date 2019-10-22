It worries Nigerian football enthusiast. That there has not been a Nigerian world-class player for a long time. The days when the likes of Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West, Victor Ikpeba were mentioned among the elites are long gone.

If being a world-class player is considered to be too lofty, no Nigerian player has been consistent on the biggest stages of club football. Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi and Victor Moses were the last Nigerian players that played prominent roles for a big traditional European side. Alex Iwobi made some important contributions to Arsenal, but that was during their decline and was short-lived. He now plays at Everton.

John Obi Mikel was an important play for Chelsea where he won big trophies including the Champions League in 2012

ALSO READ: Samuel Chukwueze is Villarreal's Revelation of the Year

This lack of genuine football superstars affected the Super Eagles which had lacked star attractions after the days of Kanu, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha. The enthusiasm of Nigerians waned between 2010 and 2016 although it was briefly stoked by the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title win in 2013.

It has since gotten better, with more enthusiasm and followership for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. With the wider and bigger coverage of European football, Nigerian players are easily tracked anywhere they play in Europe. This wasn’t easy back in the days when they could only follow the Premier League and Champions League.

The buzz and sparks around the Super Eagles are back with the emergence of some talented youngsters. One of those players is Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze burst into the scene last season in Villarreal where he made a series of fantastic performances. He scored nine goals in all competition and caught rave reviews following fine performances against the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Samuel Chukwueze caught the eyes last season with some impressive performances against the likes of Real Madrid

This season, he has scored twice and has just been recognised as one of the best U21 players in Europe by France Football organisers of Ballon d’Or.

The recognition follows the prospect of Chukwueze who judging by his skillset alone, has what it takes to be the player to bring ultimate stardust to the Super Eagles.

They are others like him. Wilfred Ndidi is the one player in the Super Eagles who is close to a world-class player in his position, Iwobi remains a very popular name while Victor Osimhen’s rise has continued with Lille in France.

Chukwueze’s nomination is a big deal but this should just be the start for him and some of his contemporaries in the national team. Nigerian players need to start playing in the biggest stages again. Like the top African stars like Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Salah.

The Super Eagles need one player of that status. It's the kind of progress and recognition the national team currently need to step to the next level both on the pitch and as a brand.