Who is set to join Bayern Munich, PSG as winners of Europe's elite leagues?

For Bayern, the 3-1 win in the Der Klassiker saw them grab a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title after opening a 12-point lead at the top with three games left.

The victory for Bayern comes at a time when Nagelsmann has said he has been subjected to online death threats following his team's surprise Champions League exit to Villarreal.

For Paris St-Germain, the 10th Ligue 1 win was sealed at Parc des Princes after Lionel Messi scored a stunning curler in the 1-1 draw with Lens, setting the pace for the hosts who required only one point to clinch the league.

The victory was not only Mauricio Pochettino's first league triumph as a manager but was also, a record-equalling feat for PSG who went level with St-Etienne for most wins in the professional era.

PSG have now won eight of the past 10 Ligue 1 titles, after having finished one point behind Ligue 1 winners Lille last season.

With the German Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1 now decided, who else could be crowned as champions of Europe's elite leagues?

Premier League

With less than five games to go, the Premier League remains undecided and could end in the hands of either Manchester City or Liverpool.

With a point separating them from league leaders Manchester City, Liverpool will hope that Pep Guardiola's side: winners of three of the last four Premier League titles, will drop points before the final day.

La Liga

Real Madrid are on the verge of securing another La Liga title. Los Blancos are 15 points clear at the top of the standing, meaning it's a matter of when, not if, they will claim the crown.

With six matches for the leaders left to play ahead of their meeting with Osasuna, it would take a magical collapse on Madrid's part for second-placed Barcelona: who have a game in hand, to catch up and snatch the title away.

Serie A

Like the Premier League, the Serie A is still up for grabs, but open to more than two teams.

Defending champions Inter Milan lead the pack with five games left in the Italian league. Two points behind them and in the second position, are AC Milan who have not won the Scudetto since their 18th triumph in 2011.