Where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria against Botswana

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for their second group game at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON)
The Super Falcons take on Botswana in their second group game on Thursday, July 7, 2022.
The team led by head coach Randy Waldrum will have a chance to get their first points of the tournament after a 1-2 loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in their opener.
Here is how your can watch the Super Falcons against Botswana in Nigeria.
Super Falcons vs Botswana
The Super Falcons will have to get a good result without star striker Asisat Oshoala who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.
While the Super Falcons lost to the Bayana Bayana in their first game, Botswana on the other hand recorded a convincing 4-2 victory against Burundi in the other group fixture.
Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi stated in the pre-match press conference that the team aims to bounce back against Botswana.
She said, “We feel bad to have lost the opening match, and against South Africa for that matter, but we have been able to put that behind us.
"We resolved immediately after the match that we will give what it takes to win all remaining games.
“There is no need for too many words. All we want to do is get the win against Botswana to restore our confidence, and then we can take things from there.”
The Super Falcons take on Botswana at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat at 9 PM Nigerian time.
The game will be available on cable network DSTV and the official YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
