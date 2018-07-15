Pulse.ng logo
What France's heroes said after World Cup triumph

France won their second World Cup title on Sunday with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

French players celebrate World Cup glory play

French players celebrate World Cup glory

(AFP)

Here, AFP Sport picks out some of the best quotes from France's new World Cup winners:

"I don't know where I am... I'm very happy, it was a very difficult match. We can't wait to lift the cup and bring it back to France."

-- Forward Antoine Griezmann, who scored the second goal from the penalty spot.

"Sleep comes easy to me, but I'm not going to bed, we are going to celebrate this. We'll return to work in a few weeks."

-- Kylian Mbappe is planning to party all night after scoring his fourth goal of the World Cup in the final, lifting the trophy and winning the award for best young player. Not bad for a 19-year-old.

"It's nothing. It's normal for us. It's a crazy thing, we don't even dare to think about what is happening in France."

-- Centre-back Adil Rami, who was the only on-field player not to feature for France during the tournament.

"It was a dream, a childhood dream. We are very proud, like all the French, who are on the Champs-Elysees, in Lyon, everywhere. We can't wait to see them to celebrate tomorrow. We are world champions."

-- Midfielder Corentin Tolisso.

"I thought about doing a 'Panenka' like Zidane, but in the end I opened up my foot."

-- Griezmann considered trying to emulate Zinedine Zidane's famous chipped spot-kick in the 2006 final loss to Italy.

"(Lifting the trophy) was a touching moment. I had my grandmother, my brother, my sister, my two daughters and my wife in the stands."

-- Captain Hugo Lloris after holding the famous trophy aloft.

"OOOUUUUUUUUUIIIIIIIIII! World champions!!!!!"

-- The French team's official English Twitter account.

