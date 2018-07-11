Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

West Ham's new signing Ukrainian star Yarmolenko set to blossom

Football West Ham's new signing Ukrainian star Yarmolenko set to blossom

Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko will flourish at his new club West Ham because manager Manuel Pellegrini is the perfect coach to get the best out of him, according to director of football Mario Husillos.

  • Published:
Ukrainian international forward Andriy Yarmolenko will flourish at West Ham says their director of football Mario Husillos after he signed a four year conract with the Premier League side. play

Ukrainian international forward Andriy Yarmolenko will flourish at West Ham says their director of football Mario Husillos after he signed a four year conract with the Premier League side.

(AFP)

Ukraine international Andriy Yarmolenko will flourish at his new club West Ham because manager Manuel Pellegrini is the perfect coach to get the best out of him, according to director of football Mario Husillos.

The 28-year-old forward -- scorer of 35 goals in his 77 appearances for his country -- signed a four-year contract with the Hammers on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee from Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Yarmolenko's move brings to an end an unhappy year-long stay in Germany where he played for them just 18 times, scoring three goals.

"When we had the opportunity to sign him, we did not hesitate, because he really is the kind of player we were looking for," Husillos told the club website.

"I think Manuel Pellegrini is the perfect coach for Andriy and his style of play.

"I believe he is joining us in the perfect moment.

"He is 28, the prime age for football, and we have great expectation about what he can achieve with West Ham United."

Yarmolenko, who spent the majority of his career at Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev, said he is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world and I know that an interesting project is being built here at West Ham," said Yarmolenko.

"The team wants to achieve high things and I am excited for this challenge."

The four-time Ukrainian footballer of the year is Pellegrini's fifth signing since he replaced David Moyes, who stepped down after saving them from relegation.

England midfielder Jack Wilshere, like highly-rated defender Ryan Fredericks, joined on free transfers whilst the others to arrive are experienced Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski and France Under-21 defender Issa Diop, for whom they paid a record fee reported to be £22million ($29.2million, 24.8million euros) to French Ligue 1 side Toulouse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says the group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still painful.
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender says World Cup exit is still painful
Gianluigi Buffon and Timothy Weah
Gianluigi Buffon Veteran goalkeeper is now teammates with Timothy Weah, 23 years after making his pro debut against his dad
Footy mania: Kenyan fans rejoice as Nigeria scores a penalty against Argentina in a group match
Football Kenyans call foul after MPs go to World Cup at taxpayers' expense
Dele Alli and adoptive mum
Dele Alli England midfielder consoled by his girlfriend and adoptive family after 1-2 defeat to Croatia