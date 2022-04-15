UECL

'We were the better team'-Mourinho speaks on Roma's win over Bodo/Glimt

Joba Ogunwale
The Portuguese tactician watched on as his side booked their place in the semi-final of the UEFA Europa Conference League with a comprehensive victory over their Norweigian opponents.

Jose Mourinho and hat-trick hero Nicolo Zaniolo (IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd)
Jose Mourino says Roma were the better team and deserved their place in the semi-final of the Conference League after thrashing Bodo/Glimt 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Roma went into the needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg last week. The Italian side knew the weight of the task on their hands, having failed to beat the Norwegian side on three occasions this season.

AS Roma players celebrate one of their goals
However, all fears were allayed as I Giallorossi put up a dominant performance to book their spot in the semi-final.

Tammy Abraham calmed all nerves when he put the home side in the fifth minute. From then on, it was the Nicolo Zaniolo show as his hat-trick set Roma on their way to a comfortable win.

The 22-year-old doubled Roma's advantage with a cool finish in the 23rd-minute before extending their lead with a beautiful chip six minutes later.

Zaniolo completed his hat-trick four minutes into the second half with a perfect strike into the roof of the net.

It was indeed a well-deserved win for the Italian side, making Mourinho proud. The ex-Chelsea man said justice was eventually served as Roma had always been the better team despite failing to beat them in their previous games.

Jose Mourinho (AS Roma Twitter)
"I've been positive about tonight since after the first leg," Mourinho said after the game.

"We are the better team, and it's unacceptable it took four tries to beat them, but in the end, we win 5-2."

Mourinho also added that it is time for his side to get credit for what they have achieved this season. The 59-year-old believed some of Roma's performances have gone under the radar this season.

"Playing well and winning is perfection. Playing well and losing isn't liked—only those who talk about identity like it.

"I think we play much better than people give us credit, Mourinho added.

Roma will face Leicester City in the semi-final, but before then, they face Napoli and Inter Milan in the league.

