Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

We don't want to stop here, says Croatia's Dalic

Football We don't want to stop here, says Croatia's Dalic

Zlatko Dalic said he wanted Croatia's World Cup adventure to continue past the quarter-finals after his team secured a last eight spot with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Denmark.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Croatia's coach Zlatko Dalic said his team, who have been tipped for World Cup glory, want to go much further play

Croatia's coach Zlatko Dalic said his team, who have been tipped for World Cup glory, want to go much further

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Zlatko Dalic said he wanted Croatia's World Cup adventure to continue past the quarter-finals after his team secured a last eight spot with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Denmark.

The Croats won 3-2 on penalties after a tense 1-1 draw, to set up a clash with hosts Russia on Saturday.

But Dalic said his team, who have been tipped for World Cup glory, want to go much further.

"We have come so far but we don't intend to stop here," Dalic told reporters after the victory.

Sunday's win over Denmark was secured in the same stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, where the Croats thumped Argentina 3-0 in the group stage.

But this was a far more difficult game for Croatia, who came from behind after conceding a goal in the second minute and being on the backfoot for most of the second half.

Dalic said his team "played for the result", and he was unconcerned about the performance.

Victory came after three penalty saves from keeper Danijel Subasic in the shootout, the first keeper to do that since Portugal's Ricardo against England in 2006.

"You have to earn your luck and the lads earned theirs," he added. "Without luck you cannot do anything in life."

Dalic said Subasic won them the game but he was also full of praise for Luka Modric after the Croatian skipper missed a 116th minute extra time penalty but volunteered to take another penalty in the shootout.

"He said it himself, 'I am going to take a penalty in the shootout,'.

"Can you imagine what would have happened if he had not scored, but he's a great player."

Denmark coach Age Hareide said he thought his team were unlucky not to win.

"I think we had a good chance against Croatia, I think we played a good match," he said.

Hareide added that he had set up his team to deny Modric and his midfield partner Ivan Rakitic -- who struck the winning penalty in the shootout -- space as he described the Croats as the best counter-attacking team in Europe.

Danish Keeper Kasper Schmeichel won the man of the match award for his penalty saves, two more followed in the shootout, but said the result was a "huge disappointment".

"I don't think we had much luck, I don't think the referee liked us today, it's very difficult to accept, it's difficult to put into words," he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Diego Maradona Argentina legend reportedly banned by FIFAbullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo 5 things Real Madrid star does to keep his shapebullet

Football

Denmark's Andreas Christensen was hit full in the face from a clearance by fellow defender Henrik Dalsgaard
Football 'Queasy' Christensen subbed after being struck in face
Here are Twitter reactions as Croatia beat Denmark  3-2 in penalty shootout after a 90 minute and extra time 1-1 draw in their round of 16 2018 FIFA World Cup, clash on Sunday, July 1.
World Cup 2018 Rakitic, Subasic hailed on Twitter as Croatia beat Denmark in penalty shoot out
Croatia's supporters celebrate their team's victory against Denmark on the main square in the capital Zagreb
Football Croatians hail goalkeeper Subasic after World Cup heroics
England coach Gareth Southgate famously missed a penalty at Euro 96
Football England hope different mindset will conquer penalty curse