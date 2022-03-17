Galatasaray fans give Barcelona unforgettable welcome ahead of European clash [VIDEO]

Barcelona received an unforgettable reception from Galatasaray fans during their Europa League match on Thursday. After playing to a goalless draw at the Camp Nou, the Spanish giants travel to Istanbul intending to qualify for the next round of the competition.
Barcelona can expect a tough match in their Europa League match against Galatasaray irrespective of the final score.
In a video posted on Twitter, Galatasaray fans are seen waiting outside the NEF stadium with flares and singing intimidating chants.
The Galatasaray Ultras are known for their extravagant displays and never hold back when showing passion for their club.
Fans even camped outside the Barcelona hotel and set off fireworks and loud music at around 3 am local time.
If Barcelona loses this match, it would mean the end of Xavi's best chance for Silverware in the first season of his fairytale return to the club.
The Blaugrana would not be intimidated by the intense mind games and distractions.
A tweet from the club's official Twitter handle read: "Hell doesn't seem like such a bad place after all
#GalatasarayBarça"
