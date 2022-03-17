Galatasaray fans give Barcelona unforgettable welcome ahead of European clash [VIDEO]

In a video posted on Twitter, Galatasaray fans are seen waiting outside the NEF stadium with flares and singing intimidating chants.

The Galatasaray Ultras are known for their extravagant displays and never hold back when showing passion for their club.

Fans even camped outside the Barcelona hotel and set off fireworks and loud music at around 3 am local time.

If Barcelona loses this match, it would mean the end of Xavi's best chance for Silverware in the first season of his fairytale return to the club.

The Blaugrana would not be intimidated by the intense mind games and distractions.

A tweet from the club's official Twitter handle read: "Hell doesn't seem like such a bad place after all