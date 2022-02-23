Dutch giants Ajax face Benfica in what has been a dramatic Champions League round of 16 first leg clash.
'Wants that Golden boot so bad' - Reactions as Sebastian Haller scores dramatically for both Ajax and Benfica under 3 minutes
Social media has reacted to Sebastian Haller's dramatic first half after the Ajax striker scored on both ends of the pitch in their Champions league first-leg vs Benfica on Wednesday
Ajax took the lead in the first half courtesy of Dusan Tadic's well taken volley in the 18th minute.
However, Benfica came roaring back eight minutes later with the goal coming from the unlikliest of sources - an own goal from Ajax striker Sebastian Haller in the 26th minute seemed to draw Benfica level with the away side.
The 27-year-old Ivorian star woiuld eventually make up for his misfortunes earlier by giving Ajax the lead once again in the 29th minute.
Despite Haller's own goal, the Ajax striker continues to lead the race for the Champions League Golden boot as he is already on 11 goals this season.
Following Haller's 3 minute 'madness' fans on Twitter have reacted to the events in the first half of the Benfica vs Ajax clash on Wednesday night.
Check out some hilarious reactions below:
