UCL

'Wants that Golden boot so bad' - Reactions as Sebastian Haller scores dramatically for both Ajax and Benfica under 3 minutes

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Social media has reacted to Sebastian Haller's dramatic first half after the Ajax striker scored on both ends of the pitch in their Champions league first-leg vs Benfica on Wednesday

Social media reactions to Sebastian Haller scoring for both Ajax and Benfica in the Champions league on Wednesday
Social media reactions to Sebastian Haller scoring for both Ajax and Benfica in the Champions league on Wednesday

Dutch giants Ajax face Benfica in what has been a dramatic Champions League round of 16 first leg clash.

Recommended articles

Ajax took the lead in the first half courtesy of Dusan Tadic's well taken volley in the 18th minute.

Sebastian Haller scored an unfortunate Own goal to level the scoreline for Benfica
Sebastian Haller scored an unfortunate Own goal to level the scoreline for Benfica Twitter

However, Benfica came roaring back eight minutes later with the goal coming from the unlikliest of sources - an own goal from Ajax striker Sebastian Haller in the 26th minute seemed to draw Benfica level with the away side.

Haller redeemed himself by giving Ajax the lead again, against Benfica in the first half on Wednesday night
Haller redeemed himself by giving Ajax the lead again, against Benfica in the first half on Wednesday night Twitter

The 27-year-old Ivorian star woiuld eventually make up for his misfortunes earlier by giving Ajax the lead once again in the 29th minute.

Despite Haller's own goal, the Ajax striker continues to lead the race for the Champions League Golden boot as he is already on 11 goals this season.

Following Haller's 3 minute 'madness' fans on Twitter have reacted to the events in the first half of the Benfica vs Ajax clash on Wednesday night.

Check out some hilarious reactions below:

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Emmanuel Dennis (IMAGO/Action Plus)

    Zaha outshines Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu still waiting for debut as Watford fall to 17th defeat against Crystal Palace

  • Social media reactions to Liverpool's 6-0 humbling of Leeds United on Wednesday

    'Best player in the World' - and other Reactions to Mo Salah's Incredible display for Liverpool in Leeds demolition

  • Burnley's hero, Ben Mee. Photo Credit: (Burnley/Twitter)

    Turf defeat for Antonio Conte's Tottenham as Ben Mee's goal earns Burnley crucial win

Recommended articles

Zaha outshines Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu still waiting for debut as Watford fall to 17th defeat against Crystal Palace

Zaha outshines Emmanuel Dennis, Samuel Kalu still waiting for debut as Watford fall to 17th defeat against Crystal Palace

'Best player in the World' - and other Reactions to Mo Salah's Incredible display for Liverpool in Leeds demolition

'Best player in the World' - and other Reactions to Mo Salah's Incredible display for Liverpool in Leeds demolition

Turf defeat for Antonio Conte's Tottenham as Ben Mee's goal earns Burnley crucial win

Turf defeat for Antonio Conte's Tottenham as Ben Mee's goal earns Burnley crucial win

'Wants that Golden boot so bad' - Reactions as Sebastian Haller scores dramatically for both Ajax and Benfica under 3 minutes

'Wants that Golden boot so bad' - Reactions as Sebastian Haller scores dramatically for both Ajax and Benfica under 3 minutes

Plateau United players and staff 'VIOLENTLY' beaten by Gombe United fans [Video]

Plateau United players and staff 'VIOLENTLY' beaten by Gombe United fans [Video]

'Network no dey stadium ni?' - Reactions as Nigerians bemoan limited coverage of Super Falcons second leg victory against Cote d'Ivoire

'Network no dey stadium ni?' - Reactions as Nigerians bemoan limited coverage of Super Falcons second leg victory against Cote d'Ivoire

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu