Nigeria has lost the right to host the 2019 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations to Senegal.

The WAFU A and B Zones in joint partnership with FOX Sports announced on Monday, July 17 that Nigeria will not host the tournament scheduled for 2019 and named Senegal as the new host country.

After the 2017 WAFU tournament which was hosted in Ghana, it was announced that Nigeria will host the second edition of the refurbished regional tournament.

The development means that Senegal will host neighbouring West African countries for a duration of two weeks in 2019.

Nigeria will have to take a back seat to Senegal and host the tournament’s third edition in 2021 dates yet to be confirmed.

All matches of the tournament have been licensed exclusively to FOX Sports after an agreement with the West African football body in December 2016.

The regional tournament is billed to improve grassroots football across West African countries and also have a lasting legacy on infrastructural development as well as to discover future stars.