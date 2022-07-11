WAFCON 2022

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Should Nigeria fail to win their quarterfinal with Cameroon, they wouldn't bid the competition goodbye, yet.

Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title
Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title

With the group stages of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) concluded, the Super Falcons will now turn their attention to the second round of the competition.

Recommended articles

Nigeria - nine-time champions of this competition - will hope they can journey uninterrupted to the 10th title in Morocco.

An even bigger apple dangling on the path to the final is the tree of tickets to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

An even stiffer test awaits the Super Falcons in the second round of WAFCON 2022
An even stiffer test awaits the Super Falcons in the second round of WAFCON 2022 Pulse Nigeria

But for Nigeria to achieve either of their objectives of qualifying for the World Cup and defending the WAFCON, they would first, need to overcome three ambitious teams at three crucial stages.

ALSO READ: Oshoala, Cristiano Ronaldo: Can a team be made worse by its best player?

Player ratings: Rasheedat Ajibade helps Super Falcons rip Burundi apart in 4-0 thrashing

'Super Falcons Improving in every game' - Waldrum warns Africa after thrashing Burundi

To directly qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup, all quarterfinalists - including the Super Falcons - will need to avoid defeat at this stage.

For Nigeria, a tie against 2016 finalists Cameroon awaits at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Cameroon are three-time finalists at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations
Cameroon are three-time finalists at the Women's Africa Cup of Nations CAF

Both the Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses finished second in their groups, with 6 points and 5, respectively.

When both nations met in the final of the 2016 edition, Nigeria came off 1-0 winners, and in 2018, defeated Cameroon in the semi-finals, thanks to a penalty shootout victory.

Should the Super Falcons fail to overcome Cameroon, they would play one more game before bidding the competition goodbye.

Following the expansion of the Women's World Cup, Africa will send 4-6 teams: as compared to the previous three, hence requiring two more teams from the losing quarterfinalists to join the qualified four (the semifinalists).

Going For 10: Super Falcons path to the WAFCON 2022 final
Going For 10: Super Falcons path to the WAFCON 2022 final CAF

The two more teams will have opportunities to join them by participating in and winning inter-confederation playoffs.

Should the Super Falcons lose to Cameroon, they would play the loser of the Morocco vs Botswana game to advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Should the Super Falcons overcome the Indomitable Lionesses, they would automatically qualify for the Women's World Cup.

Nigeria could for the second time, play Group C opponents Botswana: in the semifinal, should both nations win their quarterfinal games
Nigeria could for the second time, play Group C opponents Botswana: in the semifinal, should both nations win their quarterfinal games Imago

At this stage, the focus will now tilt to defending their title, hence making the final. To make the final, Nigeria will first have to defeat the winner of Morocco vs Botswana quarterfinal.

Once the Super Falcons succeed at the penultimate stage by seeing off hosts Morocco or debutants Botswana, they would hope they can repeat the same in the final against either Zambia, Senegal, South Africa or Tunisia.

Should they fail to make the final, they could slug it out for a third-place finish against one of the aforementioned four, in the third-place match.

Topics:

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Randy Waldrum is hoping to lead Nigeria's Super Falcons to its 10th WAFCON title

    Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

  • Asisat Cristiano Ronaldo

    Oshoala, Cristiano Ronaldo: Can a team be made worse by its best player?

  • Erik Ten Hag confirms Harry Maguire will keep the captain band at Manchester United

    Ten Hag is smart for sticking with Maguire, Man United fans must learn to accept their captain

Recommended articles

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Oshoala, Cristiano Ronaldo: Can a team be made worse by its best player?

Oshoala, Cristiano Ronaldo: Can a team be made worse by its best player?

Ten Hag is smart for sticking with Maguire, Man United fans must learn to accept their captain

Ten Hag is smart for sticking with Maguire, Man United fans must learn to accept their captain

Player ratings: Rasheedat Ajibade helps Super Falcons rip Burundi apart in 4-0 thrashing

Player ratings: Rasheedat Ajibade helps Super Falcons rip Burundi apart in 4-0 thrashing

Memphis Depay set to storm Nigeria soon

Memphis Depay set to storm Nigeria soon

Greatest Sports Movies of all-time

Greatest Sports Movies of all-time

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana