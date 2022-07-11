Who will the Super Falcons meet in the semifinals after Cameroon quarterfinal clash?

Nigeria - nine-time champions of this competition - will hope they can journey uninterrupted to the 10th title in Morocco.

An even bigger apple dangling on the path to the final is the tree of tickets to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Pulse Nigeria

But for Nigeria to achieve either of their objectives of qualifying for the World Cup and defending the WAFCON, they would first, need to overcome three ambitious teams at three crucial stages.

The Quarterfinal

To directly qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup, all quarterfinalists - including the Super Falcons - will need to avoid defeat at this stage.

For Nigeria, a tie against 2016 finalists Cameroon awaits at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

CAF

Both the Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses finished second in their groups, with 6 points and 5, respectively.

When both nations met in the final of the 2016 edition, Nigeria came off 1-0 winners, and in 2018, defeated Cameroon in the semi-finals, thanks to a penalty shootout victory.

The Repechage

Should the Super Falcons fail to overcome Cameroon, they would play one more game before bidding the competition goodbye.

Following the expansion of the Women's World Cup, Africa will send 4-6 teams: as compared to the previous three, hence requiring two more teams from the losing quarterfinalists to join the qualified four (the semifinalists).

CAF

The two more teams will have opportunities to join them by participating in and winning inter-confederation playoffs.

Should the Super Falcons lose to Cameroon, they would play the loser of the Morocco vs Botswana game to advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

The Semifinal

Should the Super Falcons overcome the Indomitable Lionesses, they would automatically qualify for the Women's World Cup.

Imago

At this stage, the focus will now tilt to defending their title, hence making the final. To make the final, Nigeria will first have to defeat the winner of Morocco vs Botswana quarterfinal.

The Final

Once the Super Falcons succeed at the penultimate stage by seeing off hosts Morocco or debutants Botswana, they would hope they can repeat the same in the final against either Zambia, Senegal, South Africa or Tunisia.