Cameroon vs Nigeria: Can lightning strike the 10th time for the Super Falcons?

Following the group stage campaign that saw both sides start slow but qualify as the second-best teams in Groups B and C, Thursday's encounter will prove which of both teams is hungrier for success.

An even bigger apple dangling for the winner of this quarterfinal game is the tree of tickets to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

With history telling all over this fixture, will it be Nigeria's day to shine - again?

ALSO READ: Time and where to watch Super Falcons of Nigeria against Cameroon

Head-To-Head

Nigeria and Cameroon have met at every WAFCON since its inception in 1998, except for the 2002 edition.

Thursday's meet will see both nations clash for the 13th time having met in the group stages on three occasions, in the semi-finals on four occasions, in the third-place twice, and three times in the finals.

Pulse Nigeria

Of the previous 12 meets at the WAFCON, the Super Falcons won nine: including penalty shootouts, as to Cameroon's two.

Following the expansion of the WAFCON, Thursday's encounter in Casablanca will be the first time both sides meet in the quarterfinal stage of this competition.

Path to the QF

Cameroon finished as runners-up to Group B winners Zambia, accruing 5 points in the process.

Cameroon 0-0 Zambia

Togo 1-1 Cameroon

Cameroon 2-0 Tunisia

CAF

Nigeria came second in Group C, losing only one game in the process. With two wins, the Super Falcons finished with 6 points.

Nigeria 1-2 South Africa

Botswana 0-2 Nigeria

Nigeria 4-0 Burundi

Players to Watch

Inter Milan forward Ajara Nchout Njoya will look to continue her fine form when the Indomitable Lionesses take on Nigeria. Asides from scoring Cameroon's winner in their 2-0 victory against Tunisia, Nchout scored 8 goals in 18 games for her Serie A side this season.

Neptune Pictures

Cameroonian captain Gabrielle Onguene is another player the Super Falcons must look to stop, should they go the third game without conceding. Although the 4-time African Women's Footballer of the Year nominee is yet to convert any of her chances in Morocco, she provided one for Estelle Johnson to equalize against Togo and could do it again, if paired in attack with Nchout.

Interestingly, Nigeria's Chiamaka Nnadozie boasts of the most clean sheets at this tournament (2) and would be one, the duo of Nchout and Onguene must look to beat when they take on the Super Falcons.

Twitter/NGSuper_Falcons

The 21-year-old Paris FC goalie was away on suspension when Nigeria conceded two against South Africa and has since her return, ensured that the nine-time champions maintained one of the best defences in the tournament.

In attack, is Uchenna Kanu who scored a brace for Nigeria against Burundi. The Tigres UNAL forward is one of the five players to have scored twice in a game at this WAFCON.

The Managers

Cameroon's coach Gabriel Zabo: “Over the years the gap has narrowed between Cameroon and Nigeria. It's time for Nigeria to be told that we have grown up and that, we are going to put their backs on the ground.”

FECAFOOT

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum: “We are improving in every game that we play. We execute our plans well and I am happy with the way the players have reacted in our last two games. We have urgency in the way that we play.