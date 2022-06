WAFCON 2021: Profiling Nigeria’s 25-woman squad to Morocco

For the Super Falcons and nine-time champions of this competition, the desire will be to clinch the trophy - like every other competing nation.

But will the experience be a barrier for the Super Falcons as 14 of the named 25 players compete at this level for the first time, as well as head coach Randy Waldrum?

Here is all you need to know about Waldrum’s 25-woman squad in Morocco.

Tochukwu Oluehi - Goalkeeper

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel

Age: 35 years (born 2 May 1987)

Previous Women AFCONs (5): Nigeria 2006, Equatorial Guinea 2008, South Africa 2010, Equatorial Guinea 2012, Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2006 African Women's Championship

Chiamaka Nnadozie - Goalkeeper

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Paris FC, France

Age: 21 years (born 8 December 2000)

Previous Women AFCONs (1): Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Yewande Balogun - Goalkeeper

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Coppermine United, USA

Age: 32 years (born 28 September 1989)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2022 Women's AFCON

Onome Ebi - Defender

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Guingamp, France

Age: 39 years (born 8 May 1983)

Previous Women AFCONs (6): Equatorial Guinea 2008, South Africa 2010, Equatorial Guinea 2012, Namibia 2014, Cameroon 2016, Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup

Glory Ogbonna - Defender

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Santa Teresa, Spain

Age: 23 years (born 25 December 1998)

Previous Women AFCONs (1): Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Osinachi Ohale - Defender

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Deportivo Alaves, Spain

Age: 30 years (born 21 December 1991)

Previous Women AFCONs (4): South Africa 2010, Namibia 2014, Cameroon 2016, Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2010 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Ashleigh Plumptre - Defender

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Leicester City, England

Age: 24 years (born 8 May 1998)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2022 Women's AFCON

Nicole Payne - Defender

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: West Virginia Mountaineers, USA

Age: 21 years (born 18 January 2001)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2022 Women's AFCON

Michelle Alozie - Defender

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Houston Dash, USA

Age: 25 years (born 28 April 1997)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2022 Women's AFCON

Akudo E. Ogbonna - Defender

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Edo Queens, Nigeria

Age: 22 years (born 9 April 2000)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene - Midfielder

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Eskilstuna United, Sweden

Age: 28 years (born 14 December 1993)

Previous Women AFCONs (5): South Africa 2010, Equatorial Guinea 2012, Namibia 2014, Cameroon 2016, Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2008 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Peace Efih - Midfielder

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Kiryat Gat, Israel

Age: 21 years (born 5 August 2000)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Toni Payne - Midfielder

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Sevilla, Spain

Age: 27 years (born 22 April 1995)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2022 Women's AFCON

Halimatu Ayinde - Midfielder

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Eskilstuna United, Sweden

Age: 27 years (born 16 May 1995)

Previous Women AFCONs (3): Namibia 2014, Cameroon 2016, Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Christy Ucheibe - Midfielder

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Benfica, Portugal

Age: 21 years (born 25 December 2000)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Regina Otu - Midfielder

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Minsk, Belarus

Age: 30 years (born 5 April 1992)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2022 Women's AFCON

Rasheedat Ajibade - Midfielder

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Atletico Madrid, Spain

Age: 22 years (born 8 December 1999)

Previous Women AFCONs (1): Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Rita Chikwelu - Midfielder

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Madrid CFF, Spain

Age: 34 years (born 6 March 1988)

Previous Women AFCONs (6): Nigeria 2006, Equatorial Guinea 2008, South Africa 2010, Equatorial Guinea 2012, Cameroon 2016, Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2004 FIFA U-19 Women's Championship

Francisca Ordega - Forward

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: CSKA Moscow, Russia

Age: 28 years (born 19 October 1993)

Previous Women AFCONs (4): South Africa 2010, Namibia 2014, Cameroon 2016, Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2010 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Vivian Ikechukwu - Forward

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Gintra, Lithuania

Age: 24 years (born 10 July 1997)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Chinonyerem Macleans - Forward

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Gornik Leczna, Poland

Age: 22 years (born 1 October 1999)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2022 Women's AFCON

Uchenna Kanu - Forward

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Tigres UANL, Mexico

Age: 25 years (born 20 June 1997)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Gift Monday - Forward

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Bayelsa Queens, Nigeria

Age: 20 years (born 9 December 2001)

Previous Women AFCONs: None

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2022 Women's AFCON

Asisat Oshoala - Forward

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Barcelona, Spain

Age: 27 years (born 9 October 1994)

Previous Women AFCONs (4): Equatorial Guinea 2012, Namibia 2014, Cameroon 2016, Ghana 2018

First major tournament with Nigeria: 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Ifeoma Onumonu - Forward

Jersey Number: Yet to be revealed

Club: Gotham FC, USA

Age: 28 years (born 25 February 1994)

Previous Women AFCONs: None