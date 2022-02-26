Vlahovic double gives Juventus hope of unlikely title charge

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic has now scored four goals for Juventus since his January move from Fiorentina

Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic has now scored four goals for Juventus since his January move from Fiorentina Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI
Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic has now scored four goals for Juventus since his January move from Fiorentina Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI

Dusan Vlahovic scored twice as Juventus claimed a 3-2 win at Empoli on Saturday to move within seven points of Serie A leaders AC Milan.

Recommended articles

The Turin giants were shaky at the back but secured a first win in four matches thanks to Vlahovic, who moved to the top of the league goalscoring charts ahead of Ciro Immobile.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are unbeaten in 13 Serie A games, since a 1-0 loss to Atalanta in November.

"An individual can never make the difference without a team behind him," the 22-year-old Vlahovic told DAZN. "If we stay united and all work together, we can achieve great results.

"I was not accustomed to all this attention, as the coach also said, but with the right mindset, focus and concentration, you can do anything."

Fourth-placed Juve are also locked in a battle with Atalanta, who they lead by six points, in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Atalanta, who have played two games fewer than Juventus, host Sampdoria on Monday.

But an unlikely title challenge could still materialise, after a series of slip-ups from the top three of AC Milan, Inter Milan and Napoli.

Juve were 14 points off the pace and languishing seventh in the table in December, but have revived their slim hopes of winning a 10th title in 11 seasons.

Allegri opted to start Moise Kean and Vlahovic together up front at Empoli, with Alvaro Morata dropping to the bench after starting the midweek 1-1 draw at Villarreal in their Champions League last-16 first leg.

On-loan Everton striker Kean put Juventus ahead just after the half-hour mark, heading in Adrien Rabiot's cross.

Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski levelled for the home side in the 40th minute, poking the ball in from close range.

But Juve retook the lead on the stroke of half-time, as Vlahovic collected Juan Cuadrado's clever pass, sold the Empoli defence a dummy and slotted in.

The Serbian international's second goal, in the 66th minute, was sublime. He somehow managed to drag substitute Morata's pass from behind him with his first touch before dinking the ball into the net.

Vlahovic has scored 20 Serie A goals this season, one more than Immobile.

Andrea La Mantia ensured a tense finale to the game when he pulled one back for Empoli with 14 minutes remaining, but Juventus held on.

Earlier on Saturday, bottom club Salernitana were held to a 1-1 draw by Bologna as their fourth straight stalemate left them seven points from safety.

AC Milan and Inter were held to draws by Udinese and Genoa respectively on Friday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Everton players drapped the Ukrainian flag over their shoulders Creator: Oli SCARFF

    Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

  • Alex Iwobi fired blanks against Manchester City as Everton slip into relegation battle (Getty Images)

    Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

  • A sign at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday shows support for Ukraine after the invasion by Russia Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

    Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Recommended articles

Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Lampard fumes as Man City survive Everton scare

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Iwobi fails to repay Lampard's faith again in costly loss to Manchester City

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Super sub Sane seals Bayern win, Lewandowski shows Ukraine solidarity

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea to club's foundation

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

'How is that not a penalty?' - Reactions as fans scream 'Robbery' over Rodri's handball incident in Man City's narrow win over Everton

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Meet the new Chelsea bosses after Abramovich stepped down

Trending

AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Iwobi showed his true self today'- Reactions as Super Eagles star disappoints Everton fans against Southampton

Iwobi was not at his best against Southampton

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
SERIE A

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Jose Mourinho got sent off in Roma's 2-2 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday