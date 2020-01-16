Violence in match venues which has been a long-standing issue in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) reared its ugly head again in the matchday 15 of the 2020 season between Katsina United and Kano Pillars on Wednesday, January 16, 2020.

Host Katsina United were held to a 1-1 draw by Pillars who first took the lead through Seun Adelani Yusuf before Tasiu Lawal leveled for the home side in the 44th minute.

Pulse Sports learnt that it was after the game at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium that some unruly fans of the home side attacked Kano Pillars fans.

The Kano Pillars players and officials were held hostage at the stadium for two hours due to the attack from some fans of Katsina United.

It has been confirmed that several members of the Pillars travelling party were hospitalised with injuries while police had to escort the visiting players, officials and fans back home.

Kano Pillars released photos of the attack on their Twitter account while the chairman of the club Alhaji Surajo confirmed that no lives were lost during the attack and also confirmed the identities of the four fans that were hospitalised.

“Those who attacked us are Football hooligans, not real supporters to the Nigeria League and we as leaders can’t fold our arms and allow some few individuals to destroyed the long relationship between Kano and Katsina states,” Surajo is quoted to say by Kano Pillars’ website.

Eye witness accounts

Several eyewitnesses took to Twitter to share their experiences following the attack from some of the home fans.

“I am totally disappointed and disgusted with the Katsina United supporters that attacked Kano Pillars fans after today’s game. We had to run to escape their violent behaviour," a Twitter user Abdul said.

“What happened in Katsina today was terrible. Northwest Derby Katsina United vs Kano Pillars,” another user said.

“On our way to Kano state after 2hrs of hostility from Katsina United fans,” a user who is thought to be a Kano Pillars said.

The League Management Company (LMC), managers of the NPFL are yet to make any comment about the incident.

Katsina United sent out a short statement on their Twitter in condemnation of the acts of violence by some of their fans.

NPFL Matchday 15 results

Warri Wolves FC 1 - 2 Rangers Intl

Abia Warriors 2 - 1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Enyimba 0 - 2 Heartland F.C

Katsina United 1 - 1 Kano Pillars F.C

Akwa United 0 - 2 Kwara United F.C

Sunshine Stars F.C 2 - 1 Plateau United

Adamawa United 0 - 0 Wikki Tourist F.C.

MFM F.C 2 - 1 Jigawa Golden Stars

Rivers United 2 - 1 Lobi Stars F.C

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 3 - 1Warri Wolves FC