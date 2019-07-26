Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has been given a chance to return to football after a two-year absence as he gets trial with French club Dijon.

Enyeama has not played a competitive game since April 2017 and was released by Lille in August 2018.

Dijon have offered the 36-year-old a way back to football with trials until the end of July.

Coach Stephane Joboard will then decide if Enyeama is good enough to get a deal.

The Nigerian goalkeeper is keen to remain in France where he is settled with his family.

Enyeama moved to France to join Lille from Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv in June 2011 and made 164 appearances for the French club.

The 2013/2014 season was his best season at the club after he got 17 clean sheets from 35 league games to become the French Ligue 1 African Player of the Season.

Enyeama started his career in Nigeria with Ibom Stars before he moved to Enyimba where he won two CAF Champions League titles.

He played for Iwuanyanwu Nationale, now Heartland FC before he moved to Israel in 2005 to play for Bnei Yehuda.

He played for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel before he moved to Lille although he returned to Israel again to play for Maccabi Tel Aviv on loan.

Enyeama played in five Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments including South Africa 2013 where Nigeria won the title.

He played 101 times for the Super Eagles of Nigeria before he retired in 2015.