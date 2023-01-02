ADVERTISEMENT

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Vincent Aboubakar has been linked with a move away from Al-Nassr upon the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined
Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar has attracted interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce who are in the market for a new striker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 30-year-old striker had an impressive campaign with Cameroon at the World Cup, where he scored two goals including one against Brazil.

However, on his return to Al-Nassr, he would now compete for the striker spot against Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fenerbahce had reportedly set their sights on Aboubakar since the Injury to Joao Pedro in November.

According to reports, they had agreed on personal terms, with Al-Nassr proving the only stumbling block to the move.

However, with Al-Nassr’s recent signing of Ronaldo, the club’s stance is expected to soften, and negotiations with Fenerbahce more fruitful.

Ronaldo signs for Al-Nassr
Ronaldo signs for Al-Nassr AFP

The AFCON Golden Boot winner is a clinical striker, and his 12 goals and five assists in only 37 games contribute to Al-Nassr’s reluctance to see him go.

Vincent Aboubakar 2022 AFCON Golden Boot winner
Vincent Aboubakar 2022 AFCON Golden Boot winner AFP

Fenerbahce would be well versed in Aboubakar’s abilities, as the striker played in Turkey with Besiktas for two seasons in two spells, where he amassed 35 goals in 67 games. More than a goal in every other game.

Fenerbahce find themselves in a stiffly contested title challenge with little to no margin for error.

They are currently one point behind Galatasaray and only two points above Basaksehir who are breathing down their necks

Besiktas™ Vincent Aboubakar celebrate Turkish Cup Title after Besiktas - Antalyaspor Turkish Cup Final at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir, 15th of May, 2021. Besiktas wins 2 - 0 to be Turkish Cup Champion.
Besiktas™ Vincent Aboubakar celebrate Turkish Cup Title after Besiktas - Antalyaspor Turkish Cup Final at Gursel Aksel Stadium in Izmir, 15th of May, 2021. Besiktas wins 2 - 0 to be Turkish Cup Champion. AFP

The incorporation of Aboubakar, who is a two-time Turkish champion with Besiktas could be the boost they need.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Sebastian Haller is finally back training with Borussia Dortmund

    Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

  • Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

    Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

  • Azzedine Ounahi continues to attract attention, and a La Liga club ae believed to have joined his list of suitors (NurPhoto)

    Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

Recommended articles

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

Sebastian Haller resumes Dortmund training after bout with cancer

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

Surprise team enter the race to sign Morocco's World Cup star

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wissa and Mbeumo score for Brentford in stunning 3-1 win over Liverpool

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wissa and Mbeumo score for Brentford in stunning 3-1 win over Liverpool

Nigeria, others to name one stadium in the country after Pele, FIFA President suggests

Nigeria, others to name one stadium in the country after Pele, FIFA President suggests

'Everyone knows what i want' - Lukaku hoping for permanent Chelsea exit

'Everyone knows what i want' - Lukaku hoping for permanent Chelsea exit

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Al Nassr looking to sign Ronaldo's ex-teammate

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro

Ex-Arsenal forward Akpom continues fine form, scores again for Boro

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

NFF President describe Pele’s contributions to football as ineffable

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ex-Arsenal star Chuba Akpom scored a hat-trick for Middlesbrough in their 4-1 win over Wigan

Ex-Arsenal star strengthens claim for a Super Eagles call-up with a hat-trick for Middlesbrough

Poco Lee and Oshoala having a laugh at the Campus Mini.

Oshoala scores ‘mad’ goal in comeback win over Poco Lee-led Entertainers

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss