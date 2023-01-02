Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar has attracted interest from Turkish side Fenerbahce who are in the market for a new striker.
Vincent Aboubakar set to leave Al-Nassr after Ronaldo joined
Vincent Aboubakar has been linked with a move away from Al-Nassr upon the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 30-year-old striker had an impressive campaign with Cameroon at the World Cup, where he scored two goals including one against Brazil.
However, on his return to Al-Nassr, he would now compete for the striker spot against Cristiano Ronaldo.
Vincent Aboubakar to Fenerbahce
Fenerbahce had reportedly set their sights on Aboubakar since the Injury to Joao Pedro in November.
According to reports, they had agreed on personal terms, with Al-Nassr proving the only stumbling block to the move.
However, with Al-Nassr’s recent signing of Ronaldo, the club’s stance is expected to soften, and negotiations with Fenerbahce more fruitful.
Fenerbahce get a goal Machine
The AFCON Golden Boot winner is a clinical striker, and his 12 goals and five assists in only 37 games contribute to Al-Nassr’s reluctance to see him go.
Fenerbahce would be well versed in Aboubakar’s abilities, as the striker played in Turkey with Besiktas for two seasons in two spells, where he amassed 35 goals in 67 games. More than a goal in every other game.
Fenerbahce find themselves in a stiffly contested title challenge with little to no margin for error.
They are currently one point behind Galatasaray and only two points above Basaksehir who are breathing down their necks
The incorporation of Aboubakar, who is a two-time Turkish champion with Besiktas could be the boost they need.
