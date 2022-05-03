UCL

Chukwueze's Villarreal have nothing to lose against Liverpool' - Senna

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
Sports  >  Football

Villarreal legend Marcos Senna has backed his former club after saying they have nothing to lose against Liverpool.

Marcos Senna was a guest on a La Liga virtual hangout with Journalists around the world.
Former Villarreal CF midfielder, Marcos Senna has backed his former club ahead of their all-important game in the Champions League last four.

Villarreal take on Liverpool later tonight in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Marcos Senna during his days with Villarreal.
The Yellow Submarines lost 2-0 to the Reds in the first leg, with Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze in action for 72 minutes at Anfield.

However, ahead of the decisive second leg slated for Tuesday night, the legendary Senna says the club has nothing to lose in the game he described as 'complicated' against favourites Liverpool.

"It's a historical and complicated game," Senna said in a virtual event with LaLiga Ambassadors, with Pulse Sports Nigeria in attendance on Tuesday morning.

Chukwueze and Villarreal struggled at Anfield as Liverpool defeated them 2-0 in the first leg last week.
"We have nothing to lose, we are playing at home but let's see what happens."

He also added that while Villarreal's historic run in the Champions League has affected their La Liga form, he is proud of the work Unai Emery's side has put in this season.

"Villarreal have struggled for consistency in the La Liga due to the Champions League participation," he added. "But I am proud of the work we have done this season."

Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal coach Unai Emery
Samuel Chukwueze and Villarreal coach Unai Emery Getty Images

The other La Liga ambassadors present during the over an hour-long chat were Former Real Madrid duo, Fernando Hierro and Guti, Luis Garcia, and Gaizka Mendieta.

