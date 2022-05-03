Chukwueze's Villarreal have nothing to lose against Liverpool' - Senna

Villarreal take on Liverpool later tonight in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellow Submarines lost 2-0 to the Reds in the first leg, with Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze in action for 72 minutes at Anfield.

However, ahead of the decisive second leg slated for Tuesday night, the legendary Senna says the club has nothing to lose in the game he described as 'complicated' against favourites Liverpool.

"It's a historical and complicated game," Senna said in a virtual event with LaLiga Ambassadors, with Pulse Sports Nigeria in attendance on Tuesday morning.

"We have nothing to lose, we are playing at home but let's see what happens."

He also added that while Villarreal's historic run in the Champions League has affected their La Liga form, he is proud of the work Unai Emery's side has put in this season.

"Villarreal have struggled for consistency in the La Liga due to the Champions League participation," he added. "But I am proud of the work we have done this season."

