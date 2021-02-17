Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze has returned to training after he underwent surgery on a groin injury.

Chukuweze underwent surgery for the injury on Thursday, February 4, 2021, after managing the groin for a while.

The forward took to social media to share photos from his first day back in training.

‘Feels good’, the 21-year-old wrote on one of the photos.

The Nigeria international has not been in action for Villarreal since Friday, January 8.

Chukwueze has managed 22 games across all competitions with just two goals. He hasn’t kicked on this season and looks like a player that hasn’t made any progress.

Did the groin injury derail his progress this season? Only Chukwueze can tell.