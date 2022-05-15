Mohamed Salah once again showed his human side after he invited Momen Zakaria to join Liverpool players in celebrating their FA Cup success over Chelsea.
Video: Who is the man in the wheelchair that joined Salah to celebrate Liverpool's FA Cup win
The Reds celebrated their success over Chelsea with a special guest in the dressing room.
Salah's kind act
Liverpool ended their 16-year wait for the FA Cup with a penalty shootout win over Thomas Tuchel's men. Sadly for Salah, he played little part in the game as he walked off in the 33rd-minute with a suspected hamstring injury.
However, despite the disappointment of going off, Salah was kind enough to invite Zakaria to the dressing room celebrations.
ALSO READ: Why MOUNT your energy on me?' - Simi's and other reactions as Chelsea conclude FA Cup heartbreak trilogy
In a video that has gone viral, the former Al-Ahly man was seen in his wheelchair celebrating with Salah and the rest of the Liverpool players after the Reds win against Chelsea.
Who is Zakaria?
Zakaria's story is an emotional one. The Egyptian was a former player that came through Al-Ahly's academy. He was a talented player who was destined for the top.
Zakaria's first professional club was with Entag El-Harby before joining Al-Masry in 2011. He also had a spell with ENPPI, where he excelled.
His performances at ENPPI sparked a bidding war between Zamalek and Al-Ahly, with the former winning by signing Zakaria on a one and a half-year loan deal.
He returned to Al-Ahly after his time at Zamalek before moving to Saudi Arabia. However, just as his career was progressing, tragedy struck Zakaria.
In 2019, the Egyptian was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease, known as Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Since then, he has been in a wheelchair.
Zakaria was known for his famous celebration during his playing days. The ex-Zamalek man celebrates by cupping his ears. Salah sometimes celebrate the same way to honour Zakaria.
What is Lou Gehrig's disease?
According to ALS Association, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
More from category
-
Video: Who is the man in the wheelchair that joined Salah to celebrate Liverpool's FA Cup win
-
'I won't sign a new contract' - Lewandowski poised for Bayern exit
-
Okechukwu reveals why playing in Turkey can be dangerous for Nigerians