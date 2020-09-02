Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen is set to make his Serie A debut for Napoli away at Parma in the first matchday of the 2020/2021 season on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Osimhen joined Napoli in a €71m deal from Ligue 1 side Lille and has been with the Serie A side for their pre-season camp at Castel di Sangro.

Ahead of the 2020/2021 season, Serie A have released their fixture list which sees Napoli travelling to Parma in matchday one.

Bar any unforeseen circumstance, that game is expected to see Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso parade the club’s record signing.

The 21-year-old has already hit the ground running at Napoli with an eight-minute hat-trick in a pre-season game.

Victor Osimhen scored a hattrick on his debut for Napoli (Twitter/Napoli) Twitter

For other Nigerian players in Serie A, Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong will see his side Udinese take on newly-promoted side Spezia at home.

Ola Aina’s Torino will travel to take on Fiorentina while Crotono who have Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo will travel to Genoa in their first game on their return to the Italian top flight.