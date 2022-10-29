OSITRICK! Victor Osimhen sets new record as his hat-trick fires Napoli to a win over Sassuolo

Osimhen continued his incredible scoring streak as Napoli extended their winning run to 13 games in all competitions.

The Super Eagles star had scored in all games since he returned from his hamstring injury, and he continued in the same vein on Saturday afternoon.

It did not take Osimhen a long time to get going as he put Napoli ahead inside four minutes. The Nigerian international got on the end of a cross from the in-form Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, finishing from close range.

The deadly duo combined again in the 19th minute, with Osimhen sweeping home a low cross from the Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia then turned from provider to scorer as he finished off a ball from Mario Rui to give Napoli a three-goal lead at half-time.

Napoli picked up from where they left off following the restart, dominating proceedings as they searched for the fourth. The Neapolitans made it four in the 77th minute through Osimhen, who completed his hat-trick with a delicate chip.

It was Osimhen's first hat-trick in the Italian Serie A, the first Super Eagles star to achieve this feat.

It was also the 23-year-old's first hat-trick in Europe's top five leagues. With the hat-trick, Osimhen moved top of the scoring charts with seven goals from eight games.