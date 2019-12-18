Lille striker Victor Osimhen was on target in their French League Cup 3-0 thrashing of Monaco on Tuesday, December 17 but was taken to the hospital after he experienced dizziness in the game.

Osimhen scored in the 19th minute to put Lille in the lead with a beautifully drilled finish into the far corner following a Jonathan Ikoné assist.

Five minutes later, the striker was unable to continue as he was feeling dizzy. He was taken off for Loic Remy who scored two more to help Lille to an away win.

Victor Osimhen scored in the 19th minute before he was taken away in the 24th (Lille) Lille

Osimhen was taken to the hospital after he said he experienced some pains in his chest but he has since been cleared although he still had to spend the night in the hospital to remain under close observation.

“Victor experienced dizziness and some pain and was taken to the hospital. We just got news that everything is back to normal. We talked with him and he's fine now," Lille coach Christophe Galtier said after the game.

Lille are now through to the quarter-finals of the Coupe de la Ligue after the win.