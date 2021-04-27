Victor Osimhen scores as Napoli’s win takes them to 3rd in Serie A

Osimhen scored Napoli’s second of the evening in the 13t minute of the game.

He won the ball just around the centre circle from the last defender and ran at goal before a scruffy finish went past the Torino goalkeeper for his seventh goal of the season.

The win took Napoli to third on the Serie A table as they continue their push for a Champions League-place finish.

The Nigeria international has been underwhelming this season for Napoli. Still, after a difficult time in this debut season in Italy, he has become better in recent weeks and looks to have started delivering.

He’s still way off what is expected from him following his big-money move from Lille in the summer of 2020, but gradually, he is getting there.

Osimhen’s underwhelming season hasn’t been of his making; he has been disrupted by a shoulder injury, a positive COVID-19 test and a team not playing to his strength.

In recent games, he has shown what he can do when the game goes his way; Osimhen thrives off running behind defenders, but Napoli forward players have rarely found him with passes that would get him in those positions.

Recently though, he has found himself in those situations and delivered. Like on Monday, his run after gaining possession around the centre-circle, his typical Osimhen.