Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen scored a hattrick in his first outing in a Napoli shirt to help the Serie A side to a 10-0 win over a fourth division side Castel di Sangro on Friday, August, 29, 2020.

Osimhen’s first goal came just after 59 seconds when he picked up a long pass from just outside the area. He raced into the penalty box before finishing at the far post.

After just three minutes, he netted another goal, racing on to another long pass from the wings before smashing at the far post.

He scored his third shortly after. He beat a defender just inside the area before rounding up the goalkeeper.

He also had two assists in the game, once with a header and the other with a square play from the right.

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso was impressed with the young striker but called for caution over the expectations of the club’s record signing.

Napoli coach Gattuso has pleaded caution over Victor Osimhen (Twitter/Napoli) Twitter

“I'm satisfied with Victor, but let's let him work in peace,” Gattuso said after the game according to the club’s official website.

"Osimhen is integrating well, he has quality, means, he knows what he can do and if he continues to commit himself he can have a great impact on the pitch."

Osimhen joined Napoli who splashed a record transfer fee of €71m to get the young Nigerian from Lille.