Victor Osimhen scores a brace to continue his fine start to the season

Osimhen continues his fine form for Napoli with a brace.

Victor Osimhen was one the scoresheet again for Napoli (Instagram/Napoli)
Victor Osimhen was one the scoresheet again for Napoli (Instagram/Napoli)

In hindsight, maybe it was a little too harsh to term Victor Osimhen's first season at Napoli as underwhelming.

He had a lot to deal with; an injury, COVID-19 drama and the difficulty of getting used to a new league. Despite all these, he managed 10 league goals for Napoli in 24 games.

With something to prove this season, the Nigerian striker has started this football year in good form and, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, netted a brace in Napoli's 4-0 win at Sampdoria.

"Last year I had Covid and then got a bad injury. I'm in good shape this season," he told Napoli's website after the game.

He opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the game, robbing a defender of the ball before passing to Lorenzo Insigne, who crossed for him to beat the goalkeeper.

He scored again in the 50th minute, showing fine movement in the box to make space for him to collect a pass before finishing past the goalkeeper.

"I'm really happy; It was important for me to start the season well and I want to thank the coach for his confidence in me. I'm honoured to play for this club," he also said.

Victor Osimhen says he wants to continue to work hard after his brace (Instagram/Napoli)
Victor Osimhen says he wants to continue to work hard after his brace (Instagram/Napoli) Instagram

"I'm training consistently and I'm listening to the advice the coach gives me and the help I get from the team.

"I'm pleased with what I'm doing but I know I need to continue working hard. We all need to continue down this track."

Osimhen now has five goals this season; three in the league and two in the Europa League.

