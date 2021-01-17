Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that he bought a house for his father and set up businesses for his sibling with his first bonus after making his first significant career move.

Osimhen had just torn up the 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup in Chile where he scored 10 goals to help the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria to the title before he got the first move of his career.

With a slew of European clubs after him, the 17-year-old striker joined German side Wolfsburg in January 2016 from Ultimate Strikers Academy in Lagos.

The striker who now plays for Napoli has now revealed that he settled his family wit the bonus he received from that move.

"When I signed in Wolfsburg, I didn't buy anything for myself with my bonus, I immediately bought a house in Lagos for my father," the striker is quoted to say by Naija Footballers.

"I gave money to my brothers and sisters, and today, everyone is okay in their businesses. It makes me happy to know that they have enough to eat.

"They always help me and it is normal I want to change their lives."

Victor Osimhen has seven siblings and was raised by his dad following the death of his mum (Lifeblogger) Facebook

Osimhen is the last of seven children from his parents and was raised in the Olusosun suburb of Lagos.

Osimhen had a very close relationship with his Patrick Osimhen who raised him as a single parent after his mum, Christiana died in October 2011.

The Osimhen suffered another loss in 2020 with the death of their father.