Real Madrid have joined a long list of big clubs across Europe who are admiring Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Only 21, Osimhen has caught the eyes of several big sides with his impressive performances for Lille.

Now Real Madrid are said to be keen on a summer move for the Super Eagles striker.

According to the UK's Daily Star, Real boss Zinedine Zidane is unsure over the future of Luka Jovic and is looking at Osimhen to provide cover.

The report also states that Real Madrid were watching the youngster last year but opted for Jovic instead.

It would cost Real Madrid in the region of €80M to get the former Wolfsburg man.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are some of the sides that have also been reported to be interested in the striker.

After getting his career back on track at Belgian side Charleroi, Osimhen has been brilliant for Lille in France where he has scored 13 league goals so far this season.

He also scored two in the Champions League and three in the two domestic cup competitions.