Victor Osimhen's fantastic start to life in Lille continues as he has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Month.

Osimhen scored two and assisted two for Lille who won two league games, drew two and lost one in September.

Osimhen scored against Angers and Strasbourg and also grabbed two assists against Rennes and Strasbourg.

The 20-year-old striker beat the likes of Monaco forward Islam Slimani and Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois to win the award.

The Nigeria international has been impressive for Lille since he joined in the summer from Belgian club side Sporting Charleroi.

Victor Osimhen has scored eight goals in all competitions for Lille so far this season (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

Osimhen has scored seven league goals in nine games for the Great Danes this season with one in the Champions League which came against Chelsea.

In September, he also scored for the Super Eagles in their 2-2 draw against Ukraine in a friendly game.