Lille owner Gerard Lopez has confirmed that the French club has received multiple offers for their Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen who has impressed this season.

Osimhen was Lille’s star performer in the season that just ended in France with 18 goals in all competition.

Due to his performances, the 21-year-old has been linked to several big European clubs and reports of some offers have already emerged which Lille owner Lopez has already confirmed.

Lopez also revealed that Lille rejected offers from an English and Spanish clubs in the January transfer window.

“There are multiple offers. We turned down one English and one Spanish offer this January transfer window,” Lopez told Daily Mail.

Osimhen was Lille's star performer last season with 18 goals in all competitions AFP

ALSO READ: Victor Osimhen makes Ligue 1 Team of the Season

“There is a wide array [this summer] and I wouldn't want to give the names of the clubs who are bidding but what I can tell you is that there are multiple [offers].

“There are three championships that have clubs that have bid for him.”

Osimhen is highly rated by Lille and Lopez has revealed that it will take a fee close to the £72m Arsenal paid for Nicolas Pepe last summer to sign him

“I am not being a sales guy because last year people didn't believe that we had the offers we had with [Nicolas] Pepe and it turns out we had multiple of them,” Lopez said.

“Let me tell you with Osimhen, it is the same thing, whatever number you heard, the high number I have read is very much on the money of the offers that we have received. That's where we are.”

Osimhen joined Lille for around £10m last summer on a five-year deal and thrown into action straight away as their first-choice striker.

He scored 13 in the league and two in the Champions League including one against Chelsea.

The striker was included in Ligue 1's Team of the Season and has also been nominated for the Best African Player in Lique 1 award.

Napoli, Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham are some of the clubs that are reportedly interested in signing although his Nigerian agent Ariyo Igbayilola recently came to rule out Tottenham because he believes the striker would not get his chance due to the presence of Harry Kane.