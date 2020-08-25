Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen left everyone at Napoli impressed with his performance in his first training session with the club on Monday, August 24, 2020.

Osimhen who just joined Napoli on a €71m move from Lille joined his new teammates for the club’s pre-season camping at Castel di Sangro.

The Nigeria international first reported at his new club on Sunday, August 23 after he arrived in Naples at about 1.30 pm according to Napoli morning newspaper il mattino.

The striker was pictured in a black Mercedes with which he arrived at the Stadio San Paolo, the home of his new club Napoli to see his new teammates.

Il mattino also reported that Lorenzo Insigne was the first to greet him as he arrived.

On Monday, he joined the team to Castel di Sangro where they had their first training session in the evening of that day.

The striker was the centre of attraction, as expected after his big-money move and he didn’t disappoint as he impressed in training.

“Goals and applause, Naples is bewitched by Victor,” read a headline on newspaper Corriere dello Sport.

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso also purred about the striker after seeing him train for the first time.

“Osimhen? He can make us more vertical, when others come to take us high in pressure we can immediately go ahead and play three against three,” Gattuso said when asked how he is going to use the striker.

“He will give us different solutions, attack spaces well, have physical strength, will give us a great hand.”

Osimhen was also pleased with his first training session with Napoli. “Good training session with the lads,” he wrote on his social media.

The expectation is high for Osimhen at Napoli who splashed €81 plus addons for the striker after a fine season in France with Lille.

At Lille last season, Osimhen scored 18 goals in 31 appearances and was voted the club’s Player of the Season.