It was a good weekend for a lot of Nigerian players abroad who got on the scoresheet over the weekend.

From England to France, Turkey, Belgium, etc, a host of Nigerian players scored for their respective club sides.

In this piece, we review the performances of Nigerian players abroad over the weekend.

In England

The three Nigerian players who were in action in the Premier League over the game, all played in one game.

Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho all played as Leicester City beat Everton 2-1 at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Ndidi and Iwobi were on from the start and it was the latter who helped Everton to draw first blood. Playing from the right of Everton, it was Iwobi who released right-back Djibril Sidibé whose one-time cross found Richarlison who headed past Kasper Schmeichel for the first goal of the game. Iwobi was taken off in the 78th minute.

Alex Iwobi and Richarlison (Everton FC via Getty Images) Getty Images

Iheanacho was introduced in the 62nd minute and six minutes later, he combined with Ndidi to set up Jamie Vardy for Leicester City’s equaliser.

Kelechi Iheanacho (Twitter/Leicester City) Twitter

In added time, he scored the winner for Leicester City with an effort just inside the area.

Championship

Nigerian-born Ebere Eze netted from the penalty spot to help Queens Park-Rangers to a 2-2 draw away at Derby County on Saturday.

In Spain

Nigeria international Samuel Chukwueze was called up from the bench in the 63rd minute but could not help Villarreal who were beaten 2-1 away at Valencia.

At the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, Chidozie Awaziem played the full 90 minutes for Leganes who lost 1-0 away to Seville.

In Italy

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong had a terrible day in the office as Udinese were trounced 4-0 away at Lazio. Troost-Ekong was at fault for Lazio’s two opening goals. First, failing to close down a ball before the first goal and conceding a penalty from which Lazio scored their second.

In France

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen scored his 10th league goal of the season for Lille who beat Dijon 1-0 at home. Osimhen scored the game’s only goal from the penalty spot after he had been fouled in the box.

Nigerian player Jos Maja was on the scoresheet for Bordeaux who got a 1-1 draw away at Stade Reims. Maja scored a brilliant flick inside the box to give Bordeaux the lead in the 27th minute.

Josh Maja (Twitter/Josh Maja) Twitter

His compatriot and teammate Samuel Kalu was on from the start and played in a wing-back role before he was taken off in the 62nd minute.

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon grabbed an assist to help Nantes to a 2-1 home win over Toulouse. Simon did well to drive inside the box to cross for Ludovic Blas to score in the 53rd minute.

In Germany

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah played some minutes in Union Berlin’s 2-1 loss away at Schalke 04.

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins was on for 90 minutes as Paderborn were beaten 3-2 at home by RB Leipzig.

In Turkey

Nigerian forward Victor Moses played the whole 90 minutes as Fenerbahce got a 2-2 draw away at Goztepe on Saturday.

Two Nigerian players Anthony Nwakaeme and John Mikel Obi were on for 90 minutes as Trabzonspor were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Galatasaray.

Nigerian forward Olarenwaju Kayode was on the scoresheet although his goal wasn’t enough for Gazişehir Gaziantep who were beaten 2-1 at home by Denizlispor.

Nigeria striker Aminu Umar was on the scoresheet to help Rizespor to a 3-1 win over Konyaspor in the league on Saturday.

In The TFF 1. Lig

Going down a division, two Nigerian players were in action as Adanaspor lost 3-2 at home to Bursaspor on Saturday.

Emeka Eze put Adanaspor in the lead in the 20th minute but was taken out nine minutes later after sustaining an injury.

His compatriot and Super Eagles player Shehu Abdullahi was on for 90 minutes for Bursaspor.

In Belgium

Nigerian forward David Okereke was on from the start as Club Brugge got a 1-0 home win over Excel Mouscron in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday.

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu came on from the bench for Genk in their 2-1 home loss to Sint-Truiden.

Nigerian striker Joseph Akpala opened the scoring for Oostende in their 3-2 win over Anderlecht on Sunday.

In Norway

Leke James scored twice as Molde wrapped up the title with a 4-2 win over Bodo/Glimt. James netted in the eighth and 87th minute and later joined his teammates to celebrate with their Elitserien title win.

His compatriot Victor Boniface scored a consolation for Bodo in the 90th minute.

Nigerian forward Samuel Adegbenro was one ht scoresheet for Rosenborg who got a 3-2 home win over Ranheim TF.

In Denmark

Former Manchester United player Tosin Kehinde was named Man of the Match for Randers who beat SonderjysKE 3-0 in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.

In Hungary

Nigerian player Haruna Garba grabbed a brace for Debrecen who got a 2-0 win away at Zalaegerszeg in the Nemzeti Bajnokság, which is the Hungarian professional league.