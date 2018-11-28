Super Eagles striker Osimhen says he's enjoying his loan stint at Charleroi

news

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has stated that he is enjoying his loan spell at Royal Sporting Charleroi from Wolfsburg.

The 19-year-old returned to his club after making an appearance for the Super Eagles if Nigeria in an international friendly against the Cranes of Uganda.

Osimhen struggled to break through as a starter will with Wolfsburg in the German Bundesliga but has become a sensation since he joined Charleroi in the Belgian First Divison .

In a report by the BBC, Osihmen stated that he is returning to his best form now that he is playing more.

The Nigerian striker has recorded seven goals in 12 games in the Jupiler Pro League as he credited his resurgence down to confidence.

Osihmen on Charleroi

He said, "My confidence level was very low at some point and what going out on loan to Charleroi has done for me is unexplainable.

"It was tough in Germany because of the high expectations - some people started doubting me and also pushed me to start doubting myself as well.

"The football in Belgium has helped, I also have a wonderful group of players around me and the coaching crew have been great with me.”

Osimhen explained that being the top scorer at the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup there was heightened expectations from him but is playing with less pressure at Chareloi.

He said, "As a young player, you hear people comparing you to other stars who emerged from the under-17 World Cup and never fulfilled their potential.

"But now at Charleroi I have comfortably found my happiness again, and I thank everyone in Belgium and at Wolfsburg for the opportunity and support."

Osimhen on Super Eagles

He thanked Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr for giving him a return to the national team after rediscovering his form.

He said, "I am still young and I think it wasn't meant to be, but I can still look forward to the future.

"I thank coach [Gernot] Rohr for the opportunity to return to the squad and I hope to keep working hard to stay in his plans."

Osihmen will hope to continue his good form this season when Charleroi take on Cercle Brugge at home on Saturday, December 1.