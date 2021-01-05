Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has drawn the ire of Napoli top officials for flouting COVID-19 protocols in a party in Lagos.

Osimhen was in Lagos, Nigeria for a short Christmas holiday and had a surprise party to celebrate his 22nd birthday.

On getting to Naples after his short holiday, the striker tested positive for COVID-19. Pulse had learnt that he had a negative result when he did the test in Nigeria.

However, its videos from the party that has landed the striker in hot waters with his club with manager Gennaro Gattuso calling it a 'silly mistake'.

Gattuso denied reports that the striker has been fined but insisted that the 22-year-old has to pay for the mistake.

Victor Osimhen and Gennaro Gattuso (Instagram/Victor Osimhen) Instagram

"He has already apologised, he's a lad who gives his all when working. He made a silly mistake; he knows that," Gattuso told footballitalia.net.

"I am a coach, I don't decide fines, especially as I was the one who gave the all-clear for him to return to Nigeria and so both of us were left embarrassed by what happened."

For Osimhen, the incident has drawn criticisms from every corner of Naples, including fans and the media.

He took Instagram to apologise for his actions, saying he didn't understand the gravity of what he was doing.

"I am sorry for what happened. I made a mistake going to Nigeria right now," Osimhen wrote on Instagram.

"I made a mistake going to a surprise party without understanding the gravity of what I was doing.

"I apologise to the club, the coach, the team and the fans."

Osimhen is now self-isolating at home and missed Sunday, January 3, 2021 4-1 win away at Cagliari.

He could also miss league games against Udinese, and Spezua and Italian Cup game against Empoli.

The backlash from Napoli comes from the frustration of seeing the striker miss several games already this season.

Much was expected from Osimhen after his big-money move from Lille but after a bright start, the striker has been sidelined since early November 2021 with a shoulder injury.