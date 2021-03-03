Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi have been recognised as some of the most valuable players in world football.

In a KPMG Football Benchmark report on the most valuable players (market value), Osimhen ranks 98th while Ndidi is 122.

Osimhen, the most expensive African player, is valued at €50m, less than the €71m Italian giants Napoli paid for him.

KPMG’s ranking shows how the 21-year-old has not done enough to justify his huge transfer fee.

Osimhen ranks higher than Paul Pogba and Kalidou Koulibaly and is the most valuable Nigerian player according to the KPMG ranking, followed by Ndidi.

The Leicester City midfielder is valued at €44.2 million. Ndidi has been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League.

According to KPMG’s ranking, Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is the most valued player in world football.

KPMG Football Benchmark player valuation of 2021 (KPMG) Instagram

The French World Cup winner is valued at €185m, followed by Tottenham captain Harry Kane and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, who are valued at €125m each.

Top 10 most valuable footballers by KPMG

Kylian Mbappe €185m

Harry Kane €125m

Raheem Sterling €125m

Jadon Sancho €117.6m

Neymar €115m

Mohamed Salah €115m

Marcus Rashford €115m

Kevin De Bruyne €114.5m

Alexander-Arnold €110.8m

Sadio Mane €110m