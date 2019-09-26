A slew of Nigerian players was in action for their respective clubs in midweek games across Europe.

We review the performances of the Nigerian players who were in action on Wednesday night.

In France

Another Lille home game and another goal for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as his side got a 2-0 win over Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The in-form striker also had a hand in Lille’s other goal as he assisted Loic Remy for Lille’s second goal of the night. Osimhen now has six league goals for Lille this season.

Also in Ligue 1, another Super Eagles player Samuel Kalu was on target for Bordeaux in their 3-1 win away at Amiens SC. Kalu scored with a low drive just outside the area in the 73rd minute to seal the win for his side. That was his first goal in seven appearances this season.

Samuel Kalu (Twitter/Bordeaux) Twitter

His compatriot and teammate Josh Maja was a late substitute in the game as he was introduced in added time.

Nigeria international Moses Simon played the whole 90 minutes as Nantes got a 1-0 win at home against Rennes.

In Spain

Super Eagles defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem played together at the heart of a three-man central defence for the whole 90 minutes as Leganes were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Athletic Bilbao.

Awaziem almost conceded a penalty late in the game when the ball hit his hand in the box but the referee waved off the appeal with the help of the VAR.

In Belgium

Nigerian player David Okereke scored a brace for Club Brugge who beat Francs Borians 3-0 to progress to the next round of the Belgian Cup. With the brace, he now has six goals this season.

David Okereke (Twitter/Club Brugge) Twitter

In Canada

Although he was on the bench all through Orji Okonkwo got a medal to his name after Montreal Impact beat Toronto FC on aggregates to win the Canadian Championship title. It was Toronto FC who won on the night to draw level on the aggregate score but Impact who 3-1 on a penalty shoot-out to win the title.

In Serbia

Nigerian player Umar Sadiq was on for just the first half as Partisan FK got a 2-0 win away at Javour in the SuperLiga.

In Scotland

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo was stretched out in the 22nd minute due to an injury as Rangers got a 1-0 win over Livingston in the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup.