Nigerian forward Victor Moses has revealed that he wants to continue at Fenerbahce despite reports linking him with a return to Chelsea.

Moses has been at Fenerbache since January 2018 on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea after failing to get any game time under Maurizio Sarri.

The 29-year-old started well in Turkey before injuries derailed him this season which has led speculations that he is set to return to Chelsea.

Injuries have derailed Moses in Turkey [Fenerbahce]

The forward has, however, revealed that he will stay in Turkey to make an impact in the second half of the season.

“Injuries affected me, but I will make a real contribution to the team in the league’s second half,” Moses said, according to quotes carried by Fotomac.

Moses has seven games in all competitions this season with one goal.