Nigerian forward Victor Moses has revealed that he wants to continue at Fenerbahce despite reports linking him with a return to Chelsea.
Moses has been at Fenerbache since January 2018 on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea after failing to get any game time under Maurizio Sarri.
The 29-year-old started well in Turkey before injuries derailed him this season which has led speculations that he is set to return to Chelsea.
The forward has, however, revealed that he will stay in Turkey to make an impact in the second half of the season.
“Injuries affected me, but I will make a real contribution to the team in the league’s second half,” Moses said, according to quotes carried by Fotomac.
Moses has seven games in all competitions this season with one goal.