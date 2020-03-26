Nigerian football star Victor Moses has returned to be with his family in London after a 15-day self-isolation in Milan.

Moses and all his Inter Milan teammates had been in self-isolation for 15 days as they had all potentially come into contact with Daniele Rugani during the match against Juventus on Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Following government guidelines, anyone who has come in possible contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus has to self-isolate for 15 days which is the incubation period of the virus.

Victor Moses had to self-isolate after a possible contact with a player that tested positive for coronavirus (Instagram/Inter) Instagram

Now cleared to end the self-isolation, the 29-year-old was permitted to leave Italy by Inter.

“Moses has returned to London to be with his family after Inter granted him and other non-Italian players to do so,” a source told Pulse Sports.

The ex-Nigeria international on Tuesday, March 25, 2020, shared a photo of himself on Twitter to give his fans an update on how he was faring.

“I hope everyone is OK at this difficult time. I’m still training as hard as I can at home. Stay safe and stay inside,” the Inter wing-back said.

In the photo, Moses can be seen riding a stationary bike which Pulse Sports revealed was given to him by Inter when he was in self-isolation.

“Inter gave all their players the bike to train from home while self-isolating,” the source said.

Moses in January joined Inter on loan from Chelsea who had to terminate his loan deal at Turkish club Fenerbahce.

The player has made seven appearances for the Italian club.