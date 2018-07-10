news

Super Eagles stars Victor Moses and Kenneth Omeruo will resume training with Premier League side Chelsea before they depart for their Australia camp.

Moses and Omeruo were part of the Super Eagles team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Nigeria crashed out of the group stage of the competition with just win and two losses.

Both players are on break following their exertions at the tournament with Moses playing 90 minutes in all three games and contributed a goal against Argentina while Omeruo featured for 90 minutes in two games and contributed an assist against Iceland.

Victor Moses Chelsea stats

The two players are expected to join up with their Chelsea teammates on Monday, July 16 where they will go through the routine medical fitness and physical assessments.

Omeruo who spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Kasımpaşa, will hope to emulate Victor Moses in tying down a permanent place at the London based side after he also previously went on loan experience at Premier League sides Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.

Teammate Ola Aina who was dropped from the final World Cup squad will resume a week ahead of Moses and Omeruo.

Kenneth Omeruo stats

After which they will depart for their camp in Australia which will kick off with a pre-season encounter against Perth Glory on Monday, July 23.