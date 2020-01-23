Although an announcement is yet to be made about his move to Inter Milan, Nigerian forward Victor Moses on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, joined the club players for a dinner at a restaurant.

Moses has been in Milan since Monday and has put pen to paper to a loan deal from Chelsea who cut short his loan stint at Turkish club Fenerbahçe.

The Nigerian signed the deal after he underwent successful medicals but Inter Milan are yet to make an official announcement.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku seems to have confirmed Moses’ move after he shared a photo of he and his teammates enjoying dinner together.

Lukaku shared a photo from the dinner which Moses attended (Instagram/Romelu Lukaku) Instagram

“My brothers, My boys , My Friends , My teammates,” Lukaku captioned the photo which had Moses in it.

At Inter, Moses reunites with Lukaku who was his teammate at Chelsea and Antonio Conte whom he worked with at the Premier League club.