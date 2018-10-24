Victor Moses is ready to quit Chelsea after struggling for regular football under Sarri

news

Nigerian forward Victor Moses is ready to quit Chelsea after failing to nail a place under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

Moses who is a regular under former manager Antonio Conte has not started a game in Sarri’s first season at Chelsea.

The 27-year-old has managed two substitute appearances in the Premier League and one in the Europa League this season.

According to reports, the forward is considering his future at the club and could make a move in the January transfer window.

The switch in the formation under Sarri has led to Moses’ struggle to nail down a place in the team.

He thrived as a wing-back under the three-man defence system of Conte, helping to Chelsea to win the Premier League and FA Cup titles in two seasons.

With Conte’s departure, Sarri has favoured the 4-3-3 formation which has no place for a wing-back.

Moses’ appearances so far this season has come as a forward and further up the pitch as a winger, he now falls behind the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro in the pecking order.