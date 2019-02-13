Fenerbahce boss Ersun Yanal has hailed former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses for his performance in on his Europa League debut against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Turkey Super Lig giants Fenerbahce beat Zenit St. Petersburg 1-0 in their first leg round of 32 Europa League clash played on Tuesday, February 12.

Moses who is on an 18-month loan deal at Fenerbahce from Premier League giants Chelsea was named in the starting line up by Yanal for his debut in the competition.

On loan Leicester City striker Islam Slimani gave Fenerbahce the lead as early as the 21st minute, Zenit St. Petersburg had the opportunity to equalize but Robert Mak missed a penalty in the 44th as they went into the halftime break.

Moses was substituted for Alper Potuk in the 85th minute as Fenerbahce held on in the second half to record a 1-0 win against Zenit St. Petersburg at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Yanal was positive of Moses and other players who put in a decent performance to claim the win without an away goal while also stating that the second leg will be a much different encounter.

He said, "I saw the reaction of our players and the game appetite was very positive.

''Mathieu Valbuena, Victor Moses and other players who have not played for a while, especially our defenders, all impressed.

''This period needs to be extended further. We played a very experienced and strong team. The second leg will be a strategic and difficult match.''

Moses who has one goal to his name at Fenerbahce also took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his sides win looking to a victory in their next encounter.

He said, “Good win last night First leg .Time to focus now on Saturday.”

Moses is expected to return to action when Fenerbahce take on Konyaspor in their next Turkey Super Lig fixture scheduled for Saturday, February 16.