Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses 'buzzing' after goal for Spartak Moscow

Moses started the game on his return from injury and put Spartak Moscow ahead in the 13th minute when he converted a ball played through to him by Aleksandr Sobolev.

Danil Utkin was assisted by Artyom Arkhipov and equalized for Akhmat Grozny just before the halftime break.

Quincy Promes scored what turned out to be the winner for Spartak Moscow in the 87 when he was assisted by Roman Zobnin.

The win pushed Spartak Moscow up to ninth in the Russian Premier League as they continue their hunt for a place in Europe next season.

Pulse Nigeria

Moses on his return from injury played 81 minutes before he was substituted for Georgi Melkadze,

After finding the back of the net on his return from injury, Moses took to his official Instagram account to celebrate. Along with photos from the game was a message that said, "Big 3 points! Great win and buzzing to get on the scoresheet again! "