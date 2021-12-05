RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses 'buzzing' after goal for Spartak Moscow

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

Victor Moses scored a goal for Spartak Moscow on his return from injury.

Victor Moses
Victor Moses

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria star Victor Moses was on target for Spartak Moscow as they recorded a 2-1 victory against Akhmat Grozny in a Russian Premier League fixture played on Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Recommended articles

Moses started the game on his return from injury and put Spartak Moscow ahead in the 13th minute when he converted a ball played through to him by Aleksandr Sobolev.

Danil Utkin was assisted by Artyom Arkhipov and equalized for Akhmat Grozny just before the halftime break.

Quincy Promes scored what turned out to be the winner for Spartak Moscow in the 87 when he was assisted by Roman Zobnin.

The win pushed Spartak Moscow up to ninth in the Russian Premier League as they continue their hunt for a place in Europe next season.

Victor Moses scored on his return from injury
Victor Moses scored on his return from injury Pulse Nigeria

Moses on his return from injury played 81 minutes before he was substituted for Georgi Melkadze,

After finding the back of the net on his return from injury, Moses took to his official Instagram account to celebrate. Along with photos from the game was a message that said, "Big 3 points! Great win and buzzing to get on the scoresheet again! "

Moses is expected to return to action for Spartak Moscow when they travel to face Polish football side Legia Warsaw in their final Europa League group fixture scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lukaku: Continuous criticism of Chelsea striker is totally unfounded

Lukaku: Continuous criticism of Chelsea striker is totally unfounded

Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses 'buzzing' after goal for Spartak Moscow

Former Super Eagles star Victor Moses 'buzzing' after goal for Spartak Moscow

Arteta denies trying to humiliate Aubameyang in United loss

Arteta denies trying to humiliate Aubameyang in United loss

AFCON 2021: Time for Dennis The Menace to grow up

AFCON 2021: Time for Dennis The Menace to grow up

Leipzig bring down the curtain on Marsch's unhappy tenure

Leipzig bring down the curtain on Marsch's unhappy tenure

Venezia receive Okereke boost ahead of Hellas Verona visit

Venezia receive Okereke boost ahead of Hellas Verona visit

Benitez the fall guy for Everton's long malaise

Benitez the fall guy for Everton's long malaise

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Cassano exposes Ronaldo's text messages 'demanding for respect'

Cassano exposes Ronaldo's text messages 'demanding for respect'

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year for the third time and says he feels confident about winning again in 2016