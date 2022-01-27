Versatile Dane Wass joins Atletico from Valencia

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Valencia's Danish midfielder Daniel Wass (R) in action in a match against Atletico Madrid in November 2021.

Valencia's Danish midfielder Daniel Wass (R) in action in a match against Atletico Madrid in November 2021. Creator: JOSE JORDAN
Valencia's Danish midfielder Daniel Wass (R) in action in a match against Atletico Madrid in November 2021. Creator: JOSE JORDAN

Denmark's Daniel Wass has signed for Atletico Madrid from La Liga rivals Valencia, the capital city side announced on Thursday. 

Recommended articles

The 32-year-old utility player, who can play in midfield or defence, "signs for the remainder of the campaign and another season," Atletico said without giving details on the transfer.

"He is a very versatile player who can play in several areas of the field," the club continued.

"In his early days, he started playing as a full-back and a defender, but then moved to midfield, where he played both in the centre and on the sides", before returning "to the back to play as a right-back again," said Atletico. 

During his three and a half seasons at Valencia, Wass scored 15 goals and provided 20 assists.

Capped 41 times for Denmark, Wass's career has included stints with Danish club Brondby, French side Evian, Benfica in Portugal and Spanish outfit Celta Vigo. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Atalanta's Gosens joins Inter

Atalanta's Gosens joins Inter

Versatile Dane Wass joins Atletico from Valencia

Versatile Dane Wass joins Atletico from Valencia

Aston Villa add Arsenal's Chambers to January splurge

Aston Villa add Arsenal's Chambers to January splurge

AFCON 2021: 3 teams you can support to win the trophy following Super Eagles' exit

AFCON 2021: 3 teams you can support to win the trophy following Super Eagles' exit

Haaland snubs Ronaldo for Messi in Top 3 footballers list

Haaland snubs Ronaldo for Messi in Top 3 footballers list

Iran women in stadium for victory over Iraq

Iran women in stadium for victory over Iraq

Trending

Sacked Milovan Rajevac refuses to accept $270,000 compensation

Milovan Rajevac

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Black Stars ‘sneak’ into Ghana at 3:00am after disastrous AFCON showing

File Photo

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit

‘Sabinus is better than your goalkeeper’ – Ghanaians troll Nigeria after AFCON exit