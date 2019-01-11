Liverpool duo Virgil Van Dijk and Jurgen Klopp have emerged as the winners of the Premier League Player of the Month and Coach of the Month awards for December.

The duo were named winners after their outstanding performance in the month of December and the award was announced on Friday, January 11.

Player of the Month

Van Dijk beat Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to emerge winner of the award.

Other nominees included Chelsea forward Eden Hazard, Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, West Ham’s Felipe Anderson and Son Heung-min of Tottenham.

Manager of the Month

Kloop who won seven out of seven games in December emerged winner of the Manager of the Month award ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito.

Other nominees included Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini and Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Klopp stated in a report by the Premier League that his team deserve the praise for their unbeaten run during the month.

He said, "One hundred per cent teamwork," he said. "I know a few things about football but my best skill is to bring really good people together.

"I lead that group, that's true, and I have to make final decisions but I can only make good decisions if the information I get is brilliant.

"With the group I have here, if you can mix up the potential of the group with the best attitude you can get, you get quality. That's what we did in December."

Goal of the Month

Crystal Palace forward Andros Townsend has emerged the winner of the December Goal of the Month award.

He beat Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal in the North London derby against Tottenham, Victor Camarasa for Cardiff City against Leicester City.

Townsend scored the winner against reigning Premier League champions Manchester City while other nominees include Jose Holebas for Watford against Cardiff City, Christian Eriksen for Tottenham against Everton and Roberto Firmino for Liverpool against Arsenal.