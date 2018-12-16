Rangers hold USM Bel Abbes of Algeria to 0-0 draw away in CAF Confederation Cup

news

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Enugu Rangers played out a 0-0 draw with USM Bel Abbes of Algeria in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter played on Saturday, December 15.

The Flying Antelopes who beat Defence F.C of Ethiopia to progress to the next stage faced a stern challenge away from home but were able to scale through.

The game provided very few chances for Rangers as their Ghanaian goalkeeper, Nana Bonsu was the hero preventing USM Bel Abbes from scoring on several occasions.

USM Bel Abbes vs Enugu Rangers

Rangers who are the reigning 2018 Aiteo Cup champions also had few glimpses at the opposition goal with Godwin Aguda unable to add to the three goals he has scored in the competition so far.

The Flying Antelopes held on for a valuable away draw and can progress to the group stage of the competition if they win the return leg at home.

Rangers led by Gbenga Ogunbote will welcome USM Bel Abbes for the second leg on Sunday, December 23 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.