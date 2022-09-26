Video: Super Eagles land in Oran ahead of Algeria showdown

Joba Ogunwale
The three-time African champions are in the final stage of their preparations for the clash against the two-time AFCON champions.

Nigeria players and officials have touched down in Oran, the city where they will face the national team of Algeria on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles had been training in the city of Constantine for the last seven days before they landed in Oran on Monday morning.

The players landed in the city in the early hours of Monday morning ahead of the big clash at the Oran Olympic Stadium.

The three-time African champions already have a feel of what to expect on Tuesday after playing a 2-2 draw against the Algeria B team in Constantine on Friday.

Tuesday's clash will be Nigeria's first game since they beat Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in June.

It will also be the team's third clash against Algeria in the last three years. Nigeria will be seeking a win against the North African giants for the first time since 2017, having lost the last two games, including the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final in Egypt.

However, Nigeria will be without some key players for the encounter. Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro will be without the likes of Ahmed Musa, Leon Balogun, Henry Onyekuru and Emmanuel Dennis for the encounter.

Nigeria will also be without in-form attackers Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq for the game, while Wilfred Ndidi and William Troost-Ekong have left the camp due to injuries.

However, The Super Eagles can still rely on the services of in-form Everton star Alex Iwobi. At the same time, new players like Raphael Onyedika and Godwin Saviour will hope to make an impact.

