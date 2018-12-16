Rangers boss Gerrard fed up with Nigerian striker Umar Sadiq and ready to terminate his contract

news

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has stated that he is fed up with Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq as the club is ready to terminate the contract of the Super Eagles striker.

Sadiq who joined Rangers on loan from Italian Serie A giants AS Roma has struggled to impress since his move to Scotland.

The Nigeria international has been limited to just 116 minutes since he joined Rangers in the summer transfer window even when fellow strikers partners Kyle Lafferty and Alfredo Morelos are injured.

Before his arrival, Gerrard spoke highly of the qualities Sadiq possesses and hoped he could be a valuable addition to the team,

He has however struggled for fitness due to minor injuries which has since him contribute very little to the team since his arrival.

According to a report by the Scottish Sun, Gerrard is frustrated by the acquisition of Sadiq and is ready to part ways with the Nigerian striker ahead of the summer transfer window.

In the report, there has been a green light by Gerrard to offload Sadiq with Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke linked as a possible replacement.

The 21-year-old joined Rangers after a previous successful loan spell with Eredivisie side NAC Breda.